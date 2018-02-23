OVC fan guide to the 2018 conference championships

For many parents, keeping up with their teen's social media habits can be exhausting. Who are they talking to on their phones? Are they going as far as sending pictures and making plans to meet with strangers?More >>
Union County Public School Superintendent, Patricia Sheffer, took to YouTube to share a powerful message. "I will step in front of a bullet to protect your child."More >>
Three people are in the Vanderburgh County jail, facing murder charges, and police are looking for a fourth suspect.More >>
The Ohio Valley Conference will begin their Men's and Women's Basketball Championships on Feb. 28 at the Ford Center.More >>
Daviess Co. Judge Exec Al Mattingly has declared a state of emergency to address flooding concerns.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>
Bank records and other expense reports that are part of a federal probe into college basketball list a wide range of impermissible payments from agents to at least two dozen players or their relatives, according to...More >>
Bank records and other expense reports that are part of a federal probe into college basketball list a wide range of impermissible payments from agents to at least two dozen players or their relatives, according to documents obtained by Yahoo Sports.More >>
A woman driving a vehicle near the White House hit a security barrier.More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
The route of the motorcade that is bringing Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.'s body back to Charlotte on Saturday has been released.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Court records in Shelby County show Kat West was murdered with a bottle of Lucid Absinthe.More >>
