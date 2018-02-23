OVC fan guide to the 2018 conference championships

The Ohio Valley Conference will begin their Men's and Women's Basketball Championships on Feb. 28 at the Ford Center.

OVC's media relations provided this digital fan guide, which can be found below, for fans leading up to the tournament's tip-off on Wednesday.

Single session tickets are available now through the Ford Center Box Office and Ticketmaster. For ticket information, click the following link: Single-Session Tickets for 2018 OVC Basketball Championship.

Fan guide courtesy of OVC.

