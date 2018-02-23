Pair rescued after flood waters trap them in home - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Pair rescued after flood waters trap them in home

A man and his mother were stuck in their home along Millers Mill Rd., which authorities say had become impassable. (WFIE) A man and his mother were stuck in their home along Millers Mill Rd., which authorities say had become impassable. (WFIE)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Two people had to be rescued after they got trapped by flood waters in Daviess County.

A man and his mother were stuck in their home along Millers Mill Rd., which authorities say had become impassable due to flooding.

Rescue crews used a boat to get them out.

Evan Gorman was at the scene and he'll have more about the rescue tonight on 14 News.

