Pair rescued after flood waters trap them in home

A man and his mother were stuck in their home along Millers Mill Rd., which authorities say had become impassable. (WFIE)

Two people had to be rescued after they got trapped by flood waters in Daviess County.

A man and his mother were stuck in their home along Millers Mill Rd., which authorities say had become impassable due to flooding.

One man was rescued, he tells me his mom is still in the home. They have several animals she did want to leave, he says. pic.twitter.com/qLtqeYaxfV — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) February 23, 2018

Rescue crews used a boat to get them out.

Evan Gorman was at the scene and he'll have more about the rescue tonight on 14 News.

