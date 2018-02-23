Webster, Henderson, Daviess Co. declare states of emergency due to flooding

Daviess Co Judge Exec Al Mattingly addressing flooding concerns - declaring emergency to help recoup some expenses. (WFIE)

Webster Co, Daviess Co., and Henderson Co. have all declared a State of Emergency due to flooding.

Daviess Co. Judge-Executive Al Mattingly held a press conference Friday morning to issue the declaration. Mattingly says declaring the emergency will help the county recoup some expenses.

We're told sandbags, limited to 100 per property, will be available to the public in Daviess County. Be prepared to carry the bags yourself, but volunteers may also be there to help.

Volunteers filling sandbags right now at Masonville Fire Dept #2 at US 231 and 140 pic.twitter.com/S1Y1zOh2fo — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) February 23, 2018

The sandbags can be picked up at the Stanley Volunteer Fire Dept. and the Masonville Volunteer Fire Dept. station located near Pleasant Ridge at the intersection of Hwy 140 and Hwy 231.

Bags can be picked during these times:

Friday - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Shelters are on standby in Daviess Co if you have to evacuate. Just call EMA. 4 people were sheltered in the 2011 flood. — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) February 23, 2018

Henderson Co. followed Daviess County when Judge-Executive Brad Schneider declared a State of Emergency around noon Friday. It will last until further notice.

EMA officials are urging residents to take photos of flooding and share them, especially if you have property damage.

Webster County Judge Executive Steve Henry signed the declaration of emergency at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.