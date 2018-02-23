Daviess Co. Judge Exec declares emergency due to flooding

Daviess Co Judge Exec Al Mattingly addressing flooding concerns - declaring emergency to help recoup some expenses. (WFIE)

Daviess Co. Judge Exec Al Mattingly has declared a state of emergency to address flooding concerns.

Mattingly says declaring the emergency will help the county recoup some expenses.

We're told sandbags, limited to 100 per property, will be available to the public. Be prepared to carry the bags yourself, but volunteers may also be there to help.

Need sand? Empty bags available at operations center. Sand is on hand at Stanley and Masonville volunteer fire departments — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) February 23, 2018

Shelters are on standby in Daviess Co if you have to evacuate. Just call EMA. 4 people were sheltered in the 2011 flood. — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) February 23, 2018

EMA officials are urging residents to take photos of flooding and share them, especially if you have property damage.

