Daviess Co. Judge Exec declares emergency due to flooding

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Posted by Evan Gorman, Reporter
Daviess Co Judge Exec Al Mattingly addressing flooding concerns - declaring emergency to help recoup some expenses. (WFIE) Daviess Co Judge Exec Al Mattingly addressing flooding concerns - declaring emergency to help recoup some expenses. (WFIE)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Daviess Co. Judge Exec Al Mattingly has declared a state of emergency to address flooding concerns.

Mattingly says declaring the emergency will help the county recoup some expenses.

We're told sandbags, limited to 100 per property, will be available to the public. Be prepared to carry the bags yourself, but volunteers may also be there to help.

EMA officials are urging residents to take photos of flooding and share them, especially if you have property damage.

