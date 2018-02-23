Special Report: Spring Weather Preview

Will the La Nina pattern have any impact on severe weather for the spring? (WFIE)

2017 was a quiet weather year, with the exception of February 28. when an EF-3 tornado plowed through Crossville, Illinois and continued into southern Indiana.

For the entire year, only 3 weak, short-lived tornadoes struck in the Tri-State.

Will the La Nina pattern have any impact on severe weather for the spring? Jeff has been digging into the records to create his spring forecast.

