Special Report: Spring Weather Preview

By Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
By Jeff Lyons, Chief Meteorologist
2017 was a quiet weather year, with the exception of February 28. when an EF-3 tornado plowed through Crossville, Illinois and continued into southern Indiana.

For the entire year, only 3 weak, short-lived tornadoes struck in the Tri-State.

Will the La Nina pattern have any impact on severe weather for the spring? Jeff has been digging into the records to create his spring forecast.

