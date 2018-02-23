Three people arrested in first Evansville murder of 2018 - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Three people arrested in first Evansville murder of 2018

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Derrick Butts and Charissa Robinson (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Derrick Butts and Charissa Robinson (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
D'Angelo White (Source: Facebook) D'Angelo White (Source: Facebook)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Three people are in the Vanderburgh County jail, facing murder charges.

According to court documents, they are all charged in the Jan. 1, murder of D'Angelo White. 

He was shot in the chest, and crashed into a porch on Washington Avenue. 

[Previous: Name of driver who died from gunshot released]

One of the suspects, Derrick Butts, 38, was booked in January on drug charges.

[Previous: EPD: 2 arrested on drug charges, children living in home 'could have gotten to the drugs']

His name is now in the Evansville Police reports with a murder charge. 

A 17-year-old, Charissa Robinson, was also booked into jail just before 3:00 a.m. Friday on murder and robbery charges.

Court documents show she will be charged as an adult. 

A third person was booked just before 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Mykel Blair, 18, is also facing murder and robbery charges. 

Court documents show police were able to connect the suspects because of White's cell phone.

They say messages were found that show Charissa Robinson bought marijuana from White. 

Kate O'Rourke is combing through the court documents in this case. She's have reports tonight on 14 News. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

