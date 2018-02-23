Three people arrested in first Evansville murder of 2018

Derrick Butts and Charissa Robinson (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Three people are in the Vanderburgh County jail, facing murder charges.

According to court documents, they are all charged in the Jan. 1, murder of D'Angelo White.

He was shot in the chest, and crashed into a porch on Washington Avenue.

One of the suspects, Derrick Butts, 38, was booked in January on drug charges.

His name is now in the Evansville Police reports with a murder charge.

A 17-year-old, Charissa Robinson, was also booked into jail just before 3:00 a.m. Friday on murder and robbery charges.

Court documents show she will be charged as an adult.

A third person was booked just before 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Mykel Blair, 18, is also facing murder and robbery charges.

Court documents show police were able to connect the suspects because of White's cell phone.

They say messages were found that show Charissa Robinson bought marijuana from White.

