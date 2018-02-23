EPD: Murder victim was killed over less than $500 worth of pot

Three people are in the Vanderburgh County jail, facing murder charges, and police are looking for a fourth suspect.

According to court documents, they are charged in the Jan. 1, murder of D'Angelo White.

He was shot in the chest, and crashed into a porch on Washington Avenue.

One of the suspects, Derrick Butts, 38, was booked in January on drug charges.

A 17-year-old, Charissa Robinson, was also booked into jail just before 3:00 a.m. Friday on murder and robbery charges.

Court documents show she will be charged as an adult.

Mykel Blair, 18, was booked just before 9:30 a.m. Monday on murder and robbery charges.

Sources show Evansville City Council member Connie Robinson is his stepmother.

14 News reached out to her for comment, but the call was disconnected.

The fourth suspect, 20-year-old Noah Coleman, has not been found.

Investigators believe White was lured to the 1400 block of S. Bedford by Charissa Robinson.

They say prior to the murder, Robinson sent White a message saying she wanted to buy marijuana from him. Police believe the drug deal was arranged with the purpose of robbing White.

Officers say White arrived at 1406 S. Bedford and Charissa Robinson got into his car.

They say she examined two large bags of marijuana and agreed to buy $25 worth.

As White and Robson were conducting the drug deal, police say Blair, Coleman, and Butts, approached the car to rob White.

They believe Blair is the person who fired the shots into White's car.

Police say they recovered 68 grams of marijuana in White’s car, meaning he was killed over less than $500 worth of marijuana.

Police say Blair and another man were shot in another case in November.

They say Charissa Robinson stole a handgun from a relative, and it may have been the one used in the robbery.

Police say Coleman was stopped by Henderson Police in the days after the murder. They say he had six handguns. The guns were seized by HPD, but he was not arrested.

The guns will be tested to see if any are connected with White’s murder.

Anyone with information on Coleman's location is asked to call EPD or WeTip at 1-78-CRIME.

