Jasper men accused of stealing from charity

Two men were arrested after police say they stole items from St. Vincent Depaul.More >>
The State of Florida has executed a former Spencer County man.More >>
In an emergency situation - you call on first responders for help. Training being done worldwide is aimed at helping bystanders be ready to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. It's called "Stop the Bleed."More >>
State and local leaders were at the Evansville Civic Center to call on the Trump administration to maintain America's clean car standards.More >>
Additional resource officers could soon be patrolling North Gibson School schools. Superintendent Brian Harmon said the more coverage, the better.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect,...More >>
Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
A second Russian athlete has failed a doping test at the Pyeongchang Games, a day before the International Olympic Committee's executive board is to decide whether to reinstate the country for Sunday's closing...More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>
