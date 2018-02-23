Jasper men accused of stealing from charity

Two men were arrested after Jasper police say they stole items from a charity.

Officers were called to St. Vincent Depaul Thursday afternoon about someone stealing from their drop off area.

Surveillance video showed two men loading lamps, clothes, a trash can and a loveseat into the back of their truck.

Officers were able to identify Chad Klein and John Bickwermert, and found them at the house they share.

Most of the items were recovered.

