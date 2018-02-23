HOOPS: Mater Dei squares off against Harrison - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

HOOPS: Mater Dei squares off against Harrison

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) -

Boys High school basketball teams are wrapping up the regular season this week.

Two of the teams who finished up were Mater Dei and Henderson. 

The Warriors hosted the Wildcats. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly