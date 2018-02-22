"Stop the Bleed" campaign making its way around Tri-State schools

In an emergency situation, you call on first responders for help.

There is training worldwide aimed at helping bystanders be ready to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. It's called "Stop the Bleed." School staff at Castle South Middle School took part in the training on Thursday.

"We basically teach the use of simple things like packing wounds, even with articles of clothing, and then use of tourniquets as two simple ways to stop life-threatening bleeding," Deaconess Regional Trauma Center Trauma Medical Director Dr. Matt Vassy said.

It was optional for leaders at Castle South Middle School but we're told almost everybody showed up. Principal Jim Hood says it's useful to know for not only at school but outside of school too. We're told the training was planned about a month ago.

"With the wilderness of a world we live in with mass shootings and bombings - even at life promoting events such as marathons - anybody, anywhere can be a bystander and a first responder to somebody with life-threatening bleeding," Evansville Surgical Associates Trauma Nurse Practitioner Amber Raibley said. "So it's important that we reach out to as many people as possible. We want this program to be a social epidemic that's as common as CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver."

"Our student's safety is the most important thing to us and we just felt like any extra things that we could do to ensure the safety of our students is something we need to put in," Hood said.

We're told Castle South received four tourniquets, a bag of gloves and some gauze as part of the training. We're told pamphlets with educational information were given out as well.

If you're interested in having this training, contact Deaconess Injury Prevention Coordinator Lu Weil at lu.weil@deaconess.com.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.