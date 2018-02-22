"Stop the Bleed" campaign making its way around Tri-State schools

In an emergency situation - you call on first responders for help. Training being done worldwide is aimed at helping bystanders be ready to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. It's called "Stop the Bleed."More >>
State and local leaders were at the Evansville Civic Center to call on the Trump administration to maintain America's clean car standards.More >>
Additional resource officers could soon be patrolling North Gibson School schools. Superintendent Brian Harmon said the more coverage, the better.More >>
The State of Florida has executed a former Spencer County man.
The State of Florida has executed a former Spencer County man.
More cities in western Kentucky are concerned of flooding as more rain is expected.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
A female employee has filed suit claiming years of sexual harassment by Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler. Schedler, who is currently separated from his wife, strongly denies the allegations.More >>
Police are holding a news conference regarding the January death of a Calera mother.More >>
Gamecocks women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley has filed a defamation lawsuit against Missouri Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk for comments he made against her following a heated matchup in January.More >>
Authorities say two people have been charged for failing to report the alleged abuse of children by a Colleton County preacher.More >>
