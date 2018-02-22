Taking a Stand: Celebrate Black History Month

Martin Luther King, Jr. said, "We are not makers of history. We are made by history."

People such as Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr and Frederick Douglass are part of the reason for celebrating Black History Month.

Historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History declared the second week of February to be "Negro History Week." This week was picked because it coincided with the birthday of Abraham Lincoln on February 12 and of Frederick Douglass on February 14.

Black communities celebrated these dates together since the late 19th century. In 1976, Black History Month was created to remember the important contributions and accomplishments of African Americans throughout our nation's history.

Even under the cruel intimidation of slavery and Jim Crow laws, many blacks managed to not only survive but to thrive and diminish racist systems which paved the way for future generations.

Celebrate Black History Month this February by honoring the African Americans who have done so much to promote our country.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.