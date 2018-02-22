Police chief wants more resource officers at North Gibson Schools

Additional resource officers could soon be patrolling North Gibson Schools.

Superintendent Brian Harmon said the more coverage, the better.

"Since the recent spike in school violence, the school made a phone call that they wanted to increase their efforts," said Princeton Police Chief Derek McGraw. "That has always been a goal of mine since I took over here is to increase our presence in the schools. For multiple reasons outside of just the safety which is number one but the development and the relationship you get with the kids."

Right now there is a primary officer at the high school and another officer who patrols all the other schools in the corporation. McGraw said he approached city council a couple weeks ago and requested two more officers be hired.

"That would give us an officer at the high school, an officer at the school building that houses the intermediate and the middle schools, and an officer at the elementary schools," said McGraw. "That's my goal."

Right now city council, school officials, and the Princeton Police Department are working together to try and make this happen.

We're told it would cost about $203,000.

McGraw says a joint meeting will happen soon with everybody to discuss this even further.

