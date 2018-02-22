State, local leaders call on Trump to protect EPA clean car standards

State and local leaders were at the Evansville Civic Center to call on the Trump administration to maintain America's clean car standards.

The Trump administration could announce their intent to roll back EPA standards at the end of March.

Leaders like Representative Ryan Hatfield say this would negatively impact Hoosier jobs, the economy, and health.

America's clean car standards, which were finalized in 2012, help ensure that vehicles are more fuel-efficient. Local leaders say the standards also support nearly 33,000 manufacturing and engineering jobs in Indiana and reduce air pollution.

The speakers also called on U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly to oppose the rollback of EPA standards.

