Flooding concerns rise in western Kentucky, dozens of roads closed

The river is coming close to the edge at Smothers Park and a lot of debris and trash are collecting at the inlet fountain (WFIE)

The Ohio River is rising fast, and more rain this week won't help. Roads on both sides of the river are shut down across the Tri-State.

The river is coming close to the edge at Smothers Park and a lot of debris and trash are collecting at the inlet fountain.

But the high water is also causing issues on roads. Many roadways in Daviess County and in Hancock County are closed due to high water.

We spoke with Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. They were most concerned about US-60 at the Henderson and Union County line. They have closed dozens of roads across western Kentucky, many of them are rural roads.

Todd also said that no matter how confident you may be in your car, don't take risks when it comes to crossing water because you never know how deep it could be.

"People just mis-judge what's out there, he said. "You're always going to have somebody that says, 'Oh my vehicle can make it through,' even if you've got a four-wheel drive truck that's got a lift kit on it. There's going to be a place out there somewhere where you can't go anymore."

Here is the current list of road closures in western Kentucky:

Daviess County

KY 334/River Road is CLOSED at 0 to 1.8mm at Daviess-Hancock Line—Signs Posted

KY 298 is CLOSED at 2 to 3mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 762 is CLOSED at 0 to 1mm at Daviess-Ohio County Line due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

Hancock County

KY 334/River Road is CLOSED between the 0 and 4mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 334/River Road is CLOSED From the 11 to 15mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 334/River Road is CLOSED between the 18 and 19mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 3543 is CLOSED between the 0.0 and 1mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 271 has High Water signs posted at the 2 to 3 mile marker

KY 2181 has High Water signs posted at the 4 to 5 mile marker

Henderson County

KY 136 in Ohio River Bottoms at Henderson-Union Co Line CLOSED from the 0 to 10mm due to Water Over Road—Signs Posted

KY 3522 is CLOSED under the Twin Bridges at Ellis Park from 0 to 1mm- Signs Posted

KY 268 is CLOSED between the 5 and 7mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 811 is CLOSED near the Reed Community between the 2 and 8mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 812 has High Water signs posted at the 4 to 5mm

KY 1557/House Bridge Rd is CLOSED at the 2 to 3mm

US 41 has message boards posted to alert motorists to deer crossing at the 18 to 19mm near Audubon State Park

Hopkins County

KY 502 has High Water signs posted between the 1 and 3mm

KY 502 has High Water signs posted between the 4 and 5mm

KY 892 has High Water Signs posted between the 5 and 6mm

KY 2281 has High Water signs posted between the 0 and 1mm

KY 813 has High Water signs posted between the 10 and 11mm

US 62 has High Water signs posted at the 16 to 17mm between Nortonville & White Plains

Muhlenberg County

KY 1379 is CLOSED from the 0.0 to 3mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 2590 has High Water signs posted at the 0 to 1mm

Ohio County

KY 54 has High Water signs posted at the 4 to 5mm

KY 2670 has High Water signs posted at the 4 to 5mm

US 62 has High Water signs posted at the 8 to 10mm

Union County

KY 667/Bottoms Road is CLOSED from the 0mm to the 16mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 1452 is CLOSED from the 0 to 2mm due to Water Over Road- Signs posted

KY 1637 is CLOSED from the 0 to 1.1mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 130 is CLOSED from the 15 to 16mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 871 is CLOSED from the 3 to 5mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 1508 is CLOSED from the 2.6 to 6.2mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

US 60 has High Water signs posted at the 23 to 24mm near the Union-Henderson Line

Webster County

KY 138 is CLOSED from the 10.3 to 11.6mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 270 is CLOSED from the 7 to 8mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.