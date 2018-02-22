HOOPS: Union Co. Braves District Championship bound

Playoffs get underway next week for Indiana boys basketball teams, but this week it has been all about Kentucky. The Union County Braves are one of those teams still alive.

The team is so excited. On Tuesday night, the Braves opened up 6th district play with a big 43-40 win over Webster County.

That win punched their ticket to the regional tournament as well as the 6th district championship game where they will see Henderson County Friday night for the title.

None of the current players on the Braves roster have had the opportunity to play for a district championship, and although they are already moving on, they are not taking this game lightly and want to bring that hardware home.

Tip-off between the Braves and Colonels Friday night is slated for 7. p.m.

Be sure to join us on the 14 Sports App right after 14 News at 10 for our big Hoops Live show.

