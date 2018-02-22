EVSC working with schools for National School Walkout

The organizers of the National Women's March last year are now planning nationwide protests for gun control.

Some school districts are vowing to suspend any student who participates in what's called the "National School Walkout" on March 14, but it looks like the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation may use it as a teaching tool.

On Thursday, EVSC tweeted this out:

We are getting questions about the national walk-out that is scheduled for March 14. We will be working with schools to support student leadership groups that want to organize a way for students to gather in a peaceful, organized manner. Stay tuned for more info... pic.twitter.com/etF3yH9hIY — EVSC (@EVSC1) February 22, 2018

As soon as we find out what the district has planned, we'll pass along that information.

