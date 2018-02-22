EVSC working with schools for National School Walkout - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EVSC working with schools for National School Walkout

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

The organizers of the National Women's March last year are now planning nationwide protests for gun control.

Some school districts are vowing to suspend any student who participates in what's called the "National School Walkout" on March 14, but it looks like the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation may use it as a teaching tool.

On Thursday, EVSC tweeted this out:

As soon as we find out what the district has planned, we'll pass along that information.

