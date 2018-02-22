Former Spencer Co. man yells 'murderers!' as he's put to death in FL

The State of Florida has executed a former Spencer County man.

According to the Associated Press, 47-year-old inmate Eric Scott Branch was executed Thursday evening at Florida State Prison, thrashing about on a gurney as he screamed and yelled repeated shouts of "murderers!" as he was being put to death.

Branch was convicted in the 1993 rape and killing of 21-year-old University of West Florida student Susan Morris in Panama City.

Court documents show Branch was put on work release after being convicted of rape in Vanderburgh County in 1992 but took off to Florida.

Asked later whether Branch's blood-curdling scream could have been caused by the lethal drugs, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Michelle Glady said "there was no indication" that the dramatic moments were caused by the execution procedure.

She says that conclusion had been confirmed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

