Former Spencer Co. man executed in FL

The State of Florida has executed a former Spencer County man.

Eric Branch was convicted in 1994 of killing a University of West Florida student in Panama City.  

Court documents show he was put on work release after being convicted of rape in Vanderburgh County in 1992 but took off to Florida. 

Branch was put to death by lethal injection at Florida State Prison.

