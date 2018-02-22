ISP reminds drivers to be safe during heavy rainfall

Troopers say when there's standing water on the roads, it just takes one wrong move to cause hydroplaning (WFIE)

With all this flooding, Indiana State Police want to remind drivers to pay extra attention, especially during heavy rainfall.

Troopers say when there's standing water on the roads, it just takes one wrong move to cause hydroplaning.

The message they want to get out is to be aware of this and slow down.

"So, if you're driving too fast and you start to hydroplane, the back end of your car is likely to rotate, so, if your car starts to rotate toward the left, you need to steer toward the left," said Sargeant Todd Ringle. "But, typically, taking your foot off the accelerator is all you're gonna need to regain control if you're driving the speed limit."

Sergeant Ringle says never use your cruise control when it's raining. He said it'll take you longer to slow down and get control of your vehicle.

