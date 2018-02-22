Trial date set for motel murder suspect in Gibson Co.

The Oakland City man charged with murder after the shooting death of a motel manager, is set to go to trial this summer.

Court documents show (Anthony) Christian Hoskins' sttorney asked for a lower bond and home monitoring on Wednesday.

The request was denied, meaning the 21-year-old will remain in jail.

A jury trial is now scheduled to start July 30.

Hoskins is accused of killing Steven Hess at the Diplomat Hotel in Oakland City on Feb. 7.

