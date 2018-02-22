Evansville man convicted of murder sentenced to 85 years

An Evansville man will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Richard Worley was sentenced to 85 years.

The 51-year-old pled guilty to murdering Chanda Hatt outside her home last October.

Worley was charged with attempting to murder Hatt's mom in back in 2008.

Kate O'Rourke was in the courtroom and will have reaction from the family tonight on 14 News at 6.

