Fifth Third Bank donates $100K to Evansville's Promise Zone

An Evansville bank is giving money to support some of the most vulnerable areas of the city.

On Thursday, Fifth Third Bank presented a $100,000 check to ECHO Housing and HOPE of Evansville for programs benefiting the Promise Zone. Everyone involved says it is collaboration that makes their efforts successful.

"We're blessed as a community to have a network of not-for-profits who are committed day in and day out to doing good work to help our community's most vulnerable," says Evansville's Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

Winnecke says the commitment and vision only go so far without funding. That is where Fifth Third Bank stepped in.

"It just seemed like a big win for the city of Evansville. It's a great program that we competed with lots of cities around the country on, and it potentially will help us raise a lot of money for all kinds of programs," says Fifth Third Bank Market President Dwight Hamilton.

The $100,000 donation will fund programs that support homeownership, affordable housing, small business development and financial stability for individuals and families.

"This $100,000 is going to turn into homes, people moving in," says Promise Zone Director Silas Matchem, Sr.

Matchem says the funds will create impact worth three times as much.

"This money right here is going to almost triple by the time we start going through the community, getting people connected, showing them how to be stable, how to do home ownership, how to have a financial responsibility or be capable enough to make sure to not only do we get them to a point where they own a home, but we're going to make sure they stay in it," says Matchem.

Matchem calls this a game changer.

"It's going to help us move the process whereso we weren't able to move it before but now we have resources which allow us, and that's based on the promise zone collaboration process of people coming together like ECHO Housing like HOPE putting something together for the Promise Zone community so that we can move the needle forward," says Matchem.

Nearly 40 percent of people in Evansville's Promise Zone live below the poverty line.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.