IN Senate votes yes on Sunday alcohol bill

The final vote came in at 38 yes and 10 no.

Gov. Eric Holcomb says he "won't let too many Sundays pass" before signing the bill into law that will overturn a decades-old Indiana law banning carryout alcohol sales on that day.

Holcomb's remarks Thursday came hours before the final state Senate vote to send the historic bill to his desk.

Lawmakers for decades have debated ending the Prohibition-era ban on retail Sunday alcohol sales. But those proposals all foundered amid squabbling by interest groups.

That abruptly changed this year with measures soaring through both chambers of the Legislature.

The House even made a change, making it effective immediately after it is signed.

Gov. Holcomb says he has a pen ready.

