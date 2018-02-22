3 fire calls within 4 hours in Central City

Central City Fire crews were busy Wednesday, responding to three fires within four hours.

A house was destroyed by a fire on Park Street. Central City Assistant Fire Chief Lee Williams says no one was home when it happened around 9:30 Wednesday night. The cause is still under investigation.

Assistant Fire Chief Lee says crews were also called to check out heavy smoke at a restaurant, Papa Monzos, and a home on Youngstown Rd. Both of those buildings were saved.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

