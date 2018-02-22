Public meeting in Owensboro Thursday on natural gas rate proposal

The Kentucky Public Service Commission is holding a public meeting in Owensboro on Atmos Energy Corp.'s proposed natural gas base rate increase.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. CST Thursday in the Fiscal Court Room of Daviess County Court House.

PSC staff will give a presentation and have a question-and-answer period. Public comments will follow at about 6:30 p.m.

Atmos Energy seeks to increase its annual base revenue by about $10.4 million, or about 6.1 percent. Atmos estimates the adjusted rates would increase a typical residential monthly natural gas bill by just under $3, or about 5 ¾ percent.

A formal evidentiary hearing will be held March 22 in Frankfort and may be viewed live on the PSC website. Written comments will be accepted through the mail, from the PSC website or in person.

