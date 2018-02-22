Suspects accused of ramming man's car, beating him with clubs

Two men are in the Dubois County Jail after police say they beat a man with clubs after ramming his car.

Those men are Travis and Brandon Karns.

Police got a call just before 2 Thursday morning, that their car was chasing another car near the Y in Jasper.

Officers say Travis was driving, and he rammed the car he was chasing several times until it had to pull over on 231. Travis and Brandon then got out and assaulted the driver of that car with wooden and metal clubs.

Officers found pot, meth and pills in Karns's vehicle.

We're told the man they assaulted wasn't hurt too badly.

