Skin Care Facials

FACIALS
Express Facial
Perk up your skin with this quick mini-facial. Includes deep cleansing, exfoliation, steam, hot towels and customized mask. 30 minutes
$45.00
Absolute Beauty Facial
Discover the European secret for beautiful skin. Includes soothing massages, deep pore cleansing & customized serums and masks. Extractions performed
if necessary. 60 minutes
$65.00
Add a Glycolic Peel to Facial
$20.00
Add an Acne Peel to Facial
$20.00
Add Youth Recovery Peel to Facial
$40.00
Teen Queen
Created especially for young skin, this mini-facial includes an in-depth cleansing to remove impurities and correct imperfections. Includes a paraffin hand
treatment. 30 minutes
$30.00
Rejuvenating Back Treatment
This calming treatment deeply cleanses, balances and normalizes sensitive areas while improving the back's appearance. Includes customized mask. 60 minutes
$60.00
The Gentleman's Facial
Designed specifically for men, this European-style treatment soothes skin irritated by daily shaving & environmental aggressors. 60 minutes
$65.00
Your skin care treatments will have maximum results if you continue with the home products that we recommend. We believe in our products and you will too.
MEDI-PEELS
Youthful Recovery Peel
An anti-aging peel for sun damaged, photo-aged skin. L+Lactic acid, glycolic acid and salicylic acid combine to dissolve the skin surface cells. New skin emerges radiant and hydrated, appearing resurfaced with tighter pores and reduced wrinkles. Challenging hyperpigmentation appears lighter, with increased surface elasticity and smoother scarring. This radical peel reveals a younger, healthier skin. Not recommended for sensitive skin.
$70.00
Glycolic Peel
This 50% glycolic peel works to reveal softer, smoother, more radiant skin without the visible peeling, redness and downtime associated with deep chemical peels. Ideal for all skin types and conditions, except extremely sensitive skin.
$45.00
Acne Peel
This light chemical peel exfoliates the skin while decongesting pores and reducing irritation. It revitalizes sensitive skin and helps improve the appearance of problematic skin.
$45.00
PEEL SPECIAL - Buy 5, Get 1 FREE!
* Regular price peels only