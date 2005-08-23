PLASMA MICROABLATION

This cutting edge technology stimulates the rebuilding of collagen, using a non-invasive plasma fi eld with sterile saline solution to reach deeply into the skin, working from the inside out. Treats acne, rosacea and skin discoloration. It hydrates, tones, and tightens to give the skin a healthy glow.

Single Treatments: $50.00 Package of 6 Treatments (save 10%): $270.00

MICRODERMABRASION

Using ultra fine crystals or organic crystals, this anti-aging procedure removes dead skin cells, thus stimulating new skin growth. It is effective in reducing fine lines, "crows feet", age spots and acne scars. Your face will look softer, smoother and more radiant. A series of treatments are recommended for best results.

Single Treatments: $95.00 Package of 3 Treatments: $270.00 Package of 6 Treatments: $455.00

NON-SURGICAL FACELIFT

Using mild electric stimulation, toning the muscle and skin and softening wrinkles, getting these regular "workout" treatments for your skin will help improve the effects of aging by targeting the areas that have been affected by the aging process.

Single Treatments: $45.00 Package of 6 Treatments: $243.00 Package of 12 Treatments: $459.00

ACNE PEEL

This light chemical peel exfoliates the skin while decongesting pores and reducing irritation. It revitalizes sensitive skin and helps improve the appearance of problematic skin.

Single Treatments: $45.00

ANTI-AGING PACKAGES