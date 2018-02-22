Church burglary suspect found hiding under desk

Muhlenberg County deputies have arrested a man who they say broke into a church.

An alarm went off at the First Baptist Church in Drakesboro early Thursday morning. Deputies found an open door and a broken window. Inside, they found a man hiding under a desk.

That man's drivers' license listed him as William Dockery, of Morgantown, but another license listed him as 28-year-old William Neal of Boston, Kentucky.

Neal was wanted in Kentucky for probation violation, and had a warrant in Indiana for Burglary. He's now in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center on a long list of charges.

