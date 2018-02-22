Arrest made in Graham gas station burglary - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Arrest made in Graham gas station burglary

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

A Muhlenberg County man is in jail accused of burglary at a Graham gas station.

The sheriff's office was called to the Kangaroo Express last week after reports of forced entry into the restroom.

Deputies say their investigation led them to  34-year-old Raymond Arndell. The sheriff's office says he was seen on security cameras stealing cartons of cigarettes and thousands in cash from behind the counter.

Deputies arrested Arndell at a home on Georgia Lane.

He's now in the Muhlenberg county detention center, facing burglary charges.

