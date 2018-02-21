Salvaging the salvage for one local antique business

The rivers are high and still rising in the Tri-state and now some- are starting to worry.

You can't even see the road south of I-69 on South Weinbach. The waters of the Ohio River are just feet away from one local business.

Some would call it salvaging the salvage, but the local business owner knows when there is rain in the forecast, it can be a little nerve wracking.

T.J. Trem, the owner of Salvage Candy, is normally a mile and a half from the river.

"Yeah, we got to watch the water level once it gets up to 40 foot," Trem told us. "We got to cap off so the water doesn't come rushing in. We're about 6 foot now I'd say before it comes all the way up. This is the highest I've seen it."

Even though it hasn't crested over Trem's property line, floodwaters are still causing problems in his salvage yard.

Employees had to spend several hours in the morning pumping out thousands of gallons of water. But the rain doesn't stop customers.

"We get more busy when it rains when it ain't raining," Trem said.

The river level is going to get even higher. The Ohio is expected to climb up to three feet with even more rain in the forecast.

Salvage Candy employees told us they're expecting to pump even more water Thursday morning.

