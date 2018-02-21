Tri-State school using 'Safe Schools' program

Having a school resource officer in place is believed to help prevent school attacks, but that's not an option for every district.

We learned roughly three dozen Kentucky counties are without SROs. So, they have to turn to other programs to keep their schools safe including the Kentucky State Police Safe Schools initiative.

“Parents send their children to school, and they have an expectation those children are going to be kept safe and learn,” Webster County Schools Superintendent Rachel Yarbrough said.

Safe Schools is a program currently being used in Webster County through the Kentucky Center for Safe Schools.

“Empowering the teachers to not only shelter in place but if there’s another resource you can utilize, if you can run out of the school, that’s a great resource,” Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King said.

KSP also trains through a “Safe Schools” program.

Dr. Yarbrough says the Kentucky Center for Safe Schools conducts a safety audit as part of their procedure. The first step is hand out surveys, which are given to students, parents, community members, faculty, and staff. Those include an array of safety-related questions.

“How do you feel about being in this environment and learning and are you safe. Do you feel like you can take risks?” Dr. Yarbrough recalled some of the topics.

Later, team members conduct in-person interviews.

Teams also look over the building and grounds. To date, four of six Webster County schools have received the audit.

Providence Elementary will make number five this year.

“They watch how the traffic patterns may flow, the car riders, and safety issues and they stay all the way through dismissal,” Dr. Yarbrough added.

The data is later analyzed then compiled into a report for the district to take into consideration.

All of this is free of charge; their services just have to be requested.

Although it’s an excellent resource, Dr. Yarbrough believes safety starts with creating a culture where both students and staff having a positive, and caring relationship.

“You can have all the metal detectors and wands. You can have all that you want to, but if you do not have a culture inside your school where kids feel very comfortable sharing concerns with adults and likewise, adults who are intent on building genuine, positive relationships, I think you miss it,” Dr. Yarbrough explained.

Hancock County Schools are also without a school resource officer.

Kentucky State Police tell us they have worked with them through their safe schools initiative.

