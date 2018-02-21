Former EPD substation being re-purposed

The former Evansville Police Department substation on Taylor Avenue is going to be home to the new Evansville Community Development Annex or the annex for short. We're told it will be a place where everyone in the community can come together.

Plans include having retail shops, food and a coffee house like Starbucks. Organizers say the upstairs will be a small business and organizational incubator. The upper level will be an area with a shared workspace.

Organizers say some people have already come forward willing to help get the building ready for use. One of them is Suns Windows and Doors out of Owensboro. Plus, investor Eugene Sweeney and City Council representative Connie Robinson who sponsored the rezoning petition.

We're told other community members have expressed interest in being able to use the annex as well.

The committee will meet with city council on Monday to discuss the last phase of the rezoning. From there, it goes to the area plan commission.

We're told this building should be open by mid-March.

