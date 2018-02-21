Beilsmith leading Diamond Aces at the dish early - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Beilsmith leading Diamond Aces at the dish early

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

With a pair of home runs and a .364 batting average coming out of the opening weekend, sophomore infielder Troy Beilsmith is off to a fast start for the University of Evansville baseball team. 

