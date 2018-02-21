Beilsmith leading Diamond Aces at the dish early

The former Evansville Police Department substation is going to be home to the new Evansville Community Development Annex.More >>
The former Evansville Police Department substation is going to be home to the new Evansville Community Development Annex.More >>
Talking to your kids about school threats is not easy, but experts say it is important. You need to know how they are feeling and what they are thinking.More >>
Talking to your kids about school threats is not easy, but experts say it is important. You need to know how they are feeling and what they are thinking.More >>
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say three dogs were found abandoned in a house.More >>
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say three dogs were found abandoned in a house.More >>
The concerns for flooding are rising. The edge of the Ohio River is normally about 50 feet farther than where it is right now.More >>
The concerns for flooding are rising. The edge of the Ohio River is normally about 50 feet farther than where it is right now.More >>
On Wednesday, Heartsaver gave 11 AEDs to ISP troopers who patrol southwestern Indiana.More >>
On Wednesday, Heartsaver gave 11 AEDs to ISP troopers who patrol southwestern Indiana.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Wednesday, officials said Matthew Dunn was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Michael Marsh.More >>
Wednesday, officials said Matthew Dunn was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Michael Marsh.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
A student at Lake City High School was arrested Tuesday morning after guns were discovered in the student's truck, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A student at Lake City High School was arrested Tuesday morning after guns were discovered in the student's truck, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
Jennifer Lawrence appeared a sleeveless Versace gown next to her bundled up male co-stars.More >>
Jennifer Lawrence appeared a sleeveless Versace gown next to her bundled up male co-stars.More >>
Fairfield police are working to identify two men they say are connected to three area thefts.More >>
Fairfield police are working to identify two men they say are connected to three area thefts.More >>