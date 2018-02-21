Heartsaver program gives 11 AEDs to ISP

A police officer who had an AED in his patrol car saved him when his heart stopped while he was out jogging (WFIE)

AEDs save lives, and it's the mission of the Heartsaver program to get more automated external defibrillators where people may need them.

On Wednesday, Heartsaver gave 11 AEDs to ISP troopers who patrol southwestern Indiana.

"We now have an AED for every trooper, and I honestly believe that more lives will be saved because of this great donation," said ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle.

Sudden cardiac arrest survivor is grateful to be part of the event.

A police officer who had an AED in his patrol car saved him when his heart stopped while he was out jogging.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.