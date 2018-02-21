EMA flooding a concern as Ohio River rises

The concerns for flooding are rising. The edge of the Ohio River is normally about 50 feet farther than where it is right now.More >>
On Wednesday, Heartsaver gave 11 AEDs to ISP troopers who patrol southwestern Indiana.More >>
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say three dogs were found abandoned in a house.More >>
The Evansville Police Department is asking for your help. They are raising money to help renovate the K-9 cemetery, where the handlers lay their four-legged partners to rest.More >>
Two students are being criminally charged after police say they posted threatening messages.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
Reverend Billy Graham has been preaching for more than 60 years and his crusades are known around the world. What is not is well known is the role he played in the civil rights movement. Billy GrahamMore >>
The woman escaped when her attacker was scared off by another customer. Police are now attempting to ID the man.More >>
On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
