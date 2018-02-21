EMA flooding a concern as Ohio River rises

The concerns for flooding are rising. The edge of the Ohio River is normally about 50 feet farther than where it is right now.

The Ohio River in downtown Evansville is at 42 feet and is expected to crest at just under 45 feet early next week.

The flooding usually occurs from water moving upstream. It's different than flash flooding, which usually there is a lot of rain in a short period of time.

Even with several more inches of rain in the forecast, EMA Director Cliff Weaver isn't concerned.

"Today we're in pretty good shape. We can handle 5 or 6 more feet of water," Weaver said.

Weaver said they are monitoring the river levels, but at this point, and with the current forecast, they aren't expecting any major issues.

