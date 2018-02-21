2nd person arrested in Kentucky Wesleyan "kill list" case

Owensboro police have made another arrested in connection with the threat against Kentucky Wesleyan College.

Police say 19-year-old Ethan James Bauer was arrested Wednesday night on charges of terroristic threatening and tampering with physical evidence.

Earlier Wednesday, authorities arrested 21-year-old Joshua Blount on a terroristic threatening charge. Police say they got a report from a KWC student that Blount was planning to come to campus to kill people named on a list.

The student says Blount told her she was number two on the list. When officers found Blount at his home, they say he admitted to having homicidal thoughts and admitted he sent the message to the student.

According to police, Bauer agreed to let Blount into the secured dorms and that he was complicit in Blount's plan to try to kill or hurt at least two students.

Police say Bauer also deleted texted messages about the plan after being told to do so by Blount.

Blount is being held in the Daviess Co. Detention Center on $100,000 bond. Bauer is being held on $50,000 bond.

Owensboro police say the case is still being investigated.

