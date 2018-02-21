2nd person arrested in Kentucky Wesleyan "kill list" case

An Evansville bank is giving money to support some of the most vulnerable areas of the city. They lie in the Promise Zone where nearly 40 percent of people live below the poverty line.More >>
Authorities in Henderson headed out before dawn Thursday for a warrant roundup.More >>
Police say they got a report from a Kentucky Wesleyan College student that 21-year-old Joshua Blount was planning to come to campus to kill people named on a list.More >>
Gov. Eric Holcomb says he "won't let too many Sundays pass" before signing a bill that would overturn a decades-old Indiana law banning carryout alcohol sales on that day.More >>
Central City Fire crews responded to three fires within four hours last night..thankfully, no one was hurt in any of them.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Providing entertainment at funerals in China goes back to the Qing Dynasty, which ran from 1644–1912.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
A female employee has filed suit claiming years of sexual harassment by Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler. Schedler, who is currently separated from his wife, strongly denies the allegations.More >>
Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr. died just before 8 a.m. Wednesday from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville.More >>
The eagles at Berry College have hatched! The first eaglet hatched on Feb. 12 at 11:47 p.m. and the second eaglet hatched Feb. 13 around 10:28 p.m.More >>
It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.More >>
