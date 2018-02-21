Flooding of Ohio River causes concern in Owensboro

All this rain is pushing river levels up. In Owensboro, some are worried the river could flood Smothers Park.

The water levels in Owensboro near Smothers Park are higher than people have seen in years, causing concern the park could flood over the weekend.

Right now, the water level is just over 43 feet, but it could rise to 46 feet by Saturday. That could put Owensboro at a moderate risk of flooding.

In 2015, the river rose to 47 feet hitting the edge of the wall going into Smothers Park.

Since the water isn't predicted to go that high, city park officials aren't as worried about flooding. But they are ready to take action if it were to happen, by protecting the fountains and electrical equipment with sandbags and plastic.

"We want to look out for the common good of all our citizens and tourists that actually come in to see the park." Owensboro Groundskeeper Adam Wright said. "But at the same time, we kind of have to remind ourselves just how small we really are in accordance to the river out there."

Some community members worry about the area that has brought so much promise to the area.

"There's a lot of construction going on and this place has been so prosperous in the last five, six years," Chris Hines, an Owensboro resident, said. "People are building like crazy. So yeah I'm worried. Praying every day it don't [flood]"

With several inches of rain expected in the coming days, authorities are prepared to wait and see what the river does next.

