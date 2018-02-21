Lensing named 2017 United Soccer Coaches Association State of Indiana Coach of the Year

Evansville Memorial Head Girls’ Soccer Coach, Angie Lensing has been named 2017 USCA State of Indiana Coach of the Year representing the Private/Parochial division.

Coach Lensing was selected as United Soccer Coaches Association’s State of Indiana Girls Soccer Coach of the Year for her outstanding success during the 2017 high school girls soccer season as the Tigers posted a 19-4 overall record and won the Class 2A Sectional, Regional, Semi-State, and State Championships.

Evansville Memorial captured its fourth girls’ soccer state championship which is second-most in state history.

Coach Lensing has led the Tigers in three of those state titles, second most in state history. In 19 years (1999-present), Coach Lensing has posted a 293-79-31 win/loss/tie record.

Evansville Memorial Girls Soccer Indiana State Tournament History

State Champion (4) 1996, 2008, 2012, 2017

State Finals Appearances (11) 1994, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2012 (2A), 2017 (2A).

Semi-State Champion (9) 1996, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2012 (2A), 2017 (2A)

Regional Champion (15) 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 (2A), 2012 (2A), 2013 (2A), 2017 (2A)

Sectional Champion (18) 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011 (2A), 2012 (2A), 2013 (2A), 2014 (2A), 2016 (2A), 2017 (2A)

Evansville Memorial High School’s IHSAA State Championship History (20)

Baseball (3) 1978, 1989, 1993, Girls Basketball (1) 2011 (3A), Boys Soccer (4) 2007, 2008, 2016 (2A), 2017 (2A), Girls Soccer (4) 1996, 2008, 2012 (2A), 2017 (2A), Softball (1) 2002 (2A), Girls Tennis (6) 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 2012, Football (1) 2017 (3A)

Courtesy: Memorial High School