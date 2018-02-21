Downtown Evansville parking garage looking to be sold

The nearly 50-year-old garage is haunted by leaking walls, cracks in the infrastructure, and old pipes (WFIE)

Evansville's oldest parking garage could soon see some much-needed repairs and renovations. The hope is to get the Locust Street parking garage back in good shape so it can serve the downtown Evansville community for years to come.

The only problem is the Evansville Redevelopment Commission cannot use their funds to help with the repairs and maintenance.

Their solution is to sell the garage to a private developer so it won't be a burden on taxpayers wallets.

The nearly 50-year-old garage is haunted by leaking walls, cracks in the infrastructure, and old pipes.

If the garage is able to be sold, the plan would then be to use it for downtown business and the new medical campus.

"The Walker Study was done several years ago, and a current inspection of the facility shows that there are about a million and a half dollars of repair work and upgrades that need to be made to that garage in order to make it top of the line and to last a few decades," said Executive Director of the Department of Metropolitan Development Kelly Coures.

The commission will be posting the requests for proposals on their website in the coming days, so they can hopefully get those repairs underway.

Until then, the garage is still safe to use. It will just ensure it's there years down the road.

