USI starts 2018 home slate Sunday

After waiting out the rain, the preseason 13th-ranked (Collegiate Baseball Newspaper) University of Southern Indiana baseball team opens the 2018 home schedule Sunday when it hosts the Dunn Hospitality Classic. The classic, which will run Sunday through Tuesday, will feature USI, Missouri University of Science & Technology; Grand Valley State University; Hillsdale College, and Rockhurst University.

The Eagles are scheduled to play Rockhurst at 1 p.m. and Hillsdale at 4 p.m.; Missouri S&T at 5 p.m. Monday; and Grand Valley State at noon Tuesday for a doubleheader. Games times for all of the Dunn Hospitality Classic are subject to change due to weather.

SCREAMING EAGLES BASEBALL NOTES:

USI stumbles versus #1 Delta State in opener. The Eagles were only able to get one of three games in during the opening weekend due to weather and fell to top-ranked Delta State University, 7-0. USI senior right-hander Devin Williams (Evansville, Indiana) took the loss in his first start since 2016, going four innings, allowing four hits and one run, while striking out four.

Euler and Deom get the first hits of the year. USI freshman designated hitter Aaron Euler (Evansville, Indiana) picked up the Eagles first hit of the year with a single in the sixth inning versus Delta State, while sophomore pinch hitter Spencer Deom (Tell City, Indiana) singled for the second hit on Saturday

USI vs. Missouri S&T, GVSU, Hillsdale, and Rockhurst. USI is a combined 46-22 all-time against Missouri S&T (21-6), GVSU (11-6), and Rockhurst (14-10). The Eagles will be playing Hillsdale for the first time in baseball.

National Championship always the goal for Eagles. The Eagles made their seventh appearance in the Midwest Regional in the last 11 seasons and their 13th appearance overall in the NCAA II Tournament last spring. USI has won the Midwest Regional four times (2007, 2010, 2014, 2016) and the NCAA II National Championship twice (2010, 2014).

USI in national polls. The Screaming Eagles are 13th in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason Top 40 poll and 25th in in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Preseason Top 25.

Archuleta at USI. USI Head Coach Tracy Archuleta is USI's all-time winningest coach with a record of 410-214 (.657) in 10 seasons and is 558-338 (.623) in 15 seasons all-time as a head coach. He has been named the ABCA Division II Coach of the Year twice (2010 and 2014) after leading the Screaming Eagles to a pair of national championships and the ABCA Division II Midwest Region Coach of the Year after leading USI to the regional crown in 2016. Archuleta also has earned a pair of GLVC Coach of the Year awards (2011 and 2014) at USI.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations