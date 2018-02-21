USI drops to 8th in second regional poll

The University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team fell to eighth in the second NCAA Division II Midwest Region poll of 2017-18.

On top of the Midwest Region is third-ranked Ferris State University, a member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and 14th-ranked University of Findlay, a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. The Great Lakes Valley Conference's and sixth-ranked Bellarmine University and the GLIAC's Lake Superior State University round out the top four teams at third and fourth, respectively.

Hillsdale College moved up one spot to fifth with Walsh University making the biggest jump of the second poll from ninth to sixth. Drury University remained seventh in the second poll, while USI rounded out the top eight.

The University of Indianapolis rose one spot to ninth with Malone University falling two spots to 10th. The G-MAC and the GLVC have four teams each in the rankings, while the GLIAC has two teams.

The top eight teams from the Midwest Region advance to the NCAA Division II Tournament at the end of the season. The regional is routinely hosted by the top seed in the regional.

USI concludes the 2017-18 regular season and four-straight road games this weekend, beginning with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and ending with Lewis University Saturday at 3 p.m.

