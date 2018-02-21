EPD asking for help raising K-9 cemetery funds

EPD is raising money to help renovate the K-9 cemetery where the handlers lay to rest their four-legged partners (WFIE)

The Evansville Police Department is asking for your help. They are raising money to help renovate the K-9 cemetery where the handlers lay their four-legged partners to rest.

The Tri-State area has some of the best K-9s in the country. These dogs, along with their handlers, are tasked with apprehending the worst of the worst.

Additionally, they help officers seize narcotics, drug proceeds, and they keep other officers safe. The money raised will be going to the Southern Indiana Police Canine Association to help honor these fallen K-9s by redoing the cemetery.

"The bond between the K-9 and handler is like no other. So, we want to give these dogs the respect that they deserve," said EPD Supervisor of the K-9 Unit Sergeant Jason Thomas. "They're our partners; they're our family. We spend more time with them than our family members. So, when we lose a dog we lose a partner and the family also suffers."

Sergeant Thomas said the money will go toward fixing broken crosses, providing new ones, and redoing the fencing and entrance to the cemetery.

Any excess money will be saved for further upkeep.

If you would like to donate you can find out how here.

