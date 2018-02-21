Thunderbolts set to host Macon and Rivermen

After their final trip to Alabama this season, the Thunderbolts return to Ford Center ice in preparation for two big home games against the Mayhem and Rivermen this Friday and Saturday.

Weekend In Review:

The Thunderbolts earned a point in a 7-6 shootout loss at home to Knoxville on Friday. Dave Williams scored twice in the game and four players (Brandon Lubin, Nick D’Avolio, Dylan Clarke and newcomer Shayne Morrissey) scored a goal and assist. Despite falling 4-3 in Birmingham, the Thunderbolts dominated with 49 shots on goal. Ryan de Melo had a solid performance in his first Evansville start in net. Mike Fazio and D’Avolio would score on the night, along with Morrissey once again to make it a one-goal game in the final minute. Finally on Sunday, the Thunderbolts lost 6-1 in Huntsville, with Nick Lazorko scoring against his former club.

The Week Ahead:

The Macon Mayhem come to town on Friday, Feb. 23 and then the Thunderbolts host the Peoria Rivermen the following night, Saturday, Feb. 24. Saturday’s game is Evansville’s Super Hero Night. Fans can get four goalzone tickets and a coupon for two large Domino’s pizzas for $40. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. CST.

Scouting the Opponent:

Macon Mayhem Record: 23-11-5, 51 Points, 3rd Place Thunderbolts 17-18 Record vs. Macon: 2-2-1 Leading Goal Scorer: Darren McCormick (22 Goals) Leading Point Scorer: Jake Trask (46 Points) Primary Goaltender: Charlie Finn (12-5-1, 3.08 GAA, .907 Save %)



The Mayhem defeated Birmingham at home this past Friday by a score of 3-2. Dennis Sicard, Zach Urban, and Dylan Denomme scored the goals for Macon, and Charlie Finn made 29 saves. The following night, the Mayhem earned another victory in Knoxville, coming back from being down 4-2 in the third period to win 5-4. Darren McCormick scored twice in the third period, including the game winning goal, and goals would also come from Brandon Pfeil, Jake Trask and John Siemer. Finn would make 21 saves on the night.

Peoria Rivermen Record: 27-10-3, 57 Points, 1st Place Thunderbolts 17-18 Record vs. Peoria: 2-5-3 Leading Goal Scorer: Mike Gurtler (17 Goals) Leading Point Scorer: Dave Pszenyczny (44 Points) Primary Goaltender: Peter Di Salvo (6-1-1, 2.52 GAA, .907 Save %)



The Rivermen hosted the Fayetteville Marksmen for three games in three nights at the Carver Arena, and won all three games. Mike Gurtler, Joe McKeown and Will Smith scored in a 3-2 victory on Friday night. Alec Hagaman would score a hat trick, and Mike Economos would score twice in their 7-3 victory on Saturday. Sunday would be the biggest victory of the three, winning 8-1. Both teams would combine for 100 penalty minutes in the blowout, as Economos picked up a hat trick, while he and five other Rivermen had multi-point totals. Prior to Saturday’s meeting in Evansville, the Rivermen host the Huntsville Havoc on Friday.

Transactions:

2/15: Ryan de Melo signed

2/15: Sean Reynolds placed on 21 day IR

