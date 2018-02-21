Groundbreaking held for new downtown homeless shelter

The center will serve multiple purposes. The main one is to function as a day shelter space for homeless men, but also as a community space providing programs to help the community get on their feet. (WFIE)

There was a groundbreaking held for the Evansville Rescue Mission’s new Homeless Day Shelter downtown.

It was an afternoon of fellowship and cheer as members of the Evansville Rescue Mission broke ground on what's soon to be known as the Centennial Center.

The center will serve multiple purposes. The main one is to function as a day shelter space for homeless men. However, it will also be a community space providing programs to help the community get on their feet.

The rescue mission is most excited to be able to provide a transitional housing space with twenty private rooms. This will be for graduates of the mission's long-term program.

"When they find themselves in that position, they just need people to come around them, and to care for them, and to provide activities. and meet their needs, and we believe this space will help us be able to do that a little better," said President and CEO of Evansville Rescue Mission Tracy Gorman.

Construction for the Centennial Center will begin this spring and is expected to be completed later this fall.

This is all thanks to the more than $1 million raised through private donations and grants.

