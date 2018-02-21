Groundbreaking held for new downtown homeless shelter

Evansville's oldest parking garage could soon see some much-needed repairs and renovations. The hope is to get the Locust Street parking garage back in good shape so it can serve the downtown Evansville community for years to come.More >>
A shooting investigation is underway in Dawson Springs. Deputies say a theft in Caldwell County led to the shooting Wednesday morning.More >>
The Evansville Police Department is asking for your help. They are raising money to help renovate the K-9 cemetery, where the handlers lay their four-legged partners to rest.More >>
There was a groundbreaking held for the Evansville Rescue Mission’s new Homeless Day Shelter downtown.More >>
A man involved in a deadly shooting in Evansville is accused of dealing drugs out of his fraternity house in Bloomington.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley got an ice-cold response after throwing shade on curling.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.More >>
