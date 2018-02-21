Man involved in deadly shooting accused of dealing drugs out of fraternity house

A man involved in a deadly shooting in Evansville is accused of dealing drugs out of his fraternity house in Bloomington.

After getting a tip, IU campus police searched 20-year-old Levi Lewis' car and said they found 14 one-pound bags of pot, more than $3,000 in cash, prescription pills, and vape canisters.

Investigators said they determined he was involved in large-scale narcotics sales some of which were conducted at the Tau Kapp Epsilon house.

As we reported earlier this month, the TKE chapter's charter was suspended.

Campus police started investigating after receiving a tip from Evansville police during a homicide investigation.

Police said Lewis set up a drug deal in Evansville.

His passenger, 41-year-old Michael Pardee, was shot to death. His body was found in a car in a parking lot on Green River Road.

Three Evansville men are charged in the murder.

