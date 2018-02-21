Shooting investigation underway in Dawson Springs

A shooting investigation is underway in Dawson Springs.

Deputies say a theft in Caldwell County led to the shooting Wednesday morning.

They say two men, Robert Woodward and Christopher Summers, were asked by a neighbor for help with a man who was believed to be stealing a trailer.

Deputies say the men followed theft suspect, Joseph Scott Eli, back into Hopkins County.

They say Eli stopped in front of a barn on Logan Road, and there was an altercation with shots fired.

Neighbors say they heard several gunshots.

Deputies say Eli took off, but was later found on Kirkwood Springs Road. They say he ran off the road and had been shot.

Eli was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Deputies say Woodward was also taken to the hospital for injuries he received during the altercation.

Evan Gorman has been working on this story. He'll have live reports tonight on 14 News.

