Shooting investigation underway in Dawson Springs

Evansville's oldest parking garage could soon see some much-needed repairs and renovations. The hope is to get the Locust Street parking garage back in good shape so it can serve the downtown Evansville community for years to come.More >>
Evansville's oldest parking garage could soon see some much-needed repairs and renovations. The hope is to get the Locust Street parking garage back in good shape so it can serve the downtown Evansville community for years to come.More >>
A shooting investigation is underway in Dawson Springs. Deputies say a theft in Caldwell County led to the shooting Wednesday morning.More >>
A shooting investigation is underway in Dawson Springs. Deputies say a theft in Caldwell County led to the shooting Wednesday morning.More >>
The Evansville Police Department is asking for your help. They are raising money to help renovate the K-9 cemetery, where the handlers lay their four-legged partners to rest.More >>
The Evansville Police Department is asking for your help. They are raising money to help renovate the K-9 cemetery, where the handlers lay their four-legged partners to rest.More >>
There was a groundbreaking held for the Evansville Rescue Mission’s new Homeless Day Shelter downtown.More >>
There was a groundbreaking held for the Evansville Rescue Mission’s new Homeless Day Shelter downtown.More >>
A man involved in a deadly shooting in Evansville is accused of dealing drugs out of his fraternity house in Bloomington.More >>
A man involved in a deadly shooting in Evansville is accused of dealing drugs out of his fraternity house in Bloomington.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley got an ice-cold response after throwing shade on curling.More >>
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley got an ice-cold response after throwing shade on curling.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
Graham preached the gospel to millions over seven decades. Wherever he went, he drew large crowds, and his trips to Alabama during the racially fraught times of the 1960s were no exception.More >>
Graham preached the gospel to millions over seven decades. Wherever he went, he drew large crowds, and his trips to Alabama during the racially fraught times of the 1960s were no exception.More >>
There is a heavy police presence on Westcott Street in west Montgomery.More >>
There is a heavy police presence on Westcott Street in west Montgomery.More >>
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...More >>
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.More >>
An 8-year-old Ohio boy who had an unloaded gun in his backpack has told police he brought the weapon to his elementary school because he thought another student was going to hurt him.More >>
An 8-year-old Ohio boy who had an unloaded gun in his backpack has told police he brought the weapon to his elementary school because he thought another student was going to hurt him.More >>