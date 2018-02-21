Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office: Don't fall for "green dot scam"

Do not try to send the caller money (WFIE)

The Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office says they've had several calls about a scam in the Owensboro area.

Detectives say a caller is telling people he's a deputy with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.

He'll go on to say there is an active warrant for person's arrest, and they immediately need to send money via a green dot card.

Detectives say this caller is a fake. They say you should let them know if you get a similar call.

Law enforcement agencies never ask for money to avoid being arrested, and authorities are warning potential victims not to fall for it.

