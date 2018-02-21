Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office: Don't fall for "green dot scam" - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office: Don't fall for "green dot scam"

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Do not try to send the caller money (WFIE) Do not try to send the caller money (WFIE)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

The Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office says they've had several calls about a scam in the Owensboro area. 

Detectives say a caller is telling people he's a deputy with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.

He'll go on to say there is an active warrant for person's arrest, and they immediately need to send money via a green dot card.

Detectives say this caller is a fake. They say you should let them know if you get a similar call. 

Law enforcement agencies never ask for money to avoid being arrested, and authorities are warning potential victims not to fall for it. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly