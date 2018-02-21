Vanderburgh Co. rapist set to be executed Thursday in FL

A Rockport, Indiana, man convicted of rape in Vanderburgh County in 1992, is scheduled to be executed Thursday in Florida.

Court documents and archived reports show Eric Branch was charged in the rape of a young girl in October of 1991.

He was 20-year-old at the time of the crime.

Branch was convicted in 1992, and put on work release in September of that year.

Court documents show he failed to return from work release in November and fled to Florida.

Authorities say Branch sexually assaulted a girl in Panama City on New Year's Eve.

On January 11, 1993, Branch murdered University of West Florida student, Susan Morris.

Authorities say Branch was on the run from the Panama City crime and needed a car. They say Branch was linked to Morris' murder because he was seen driving her car, which was later found in Kentucky.

Just a few days after the murder, Branch surrendered to authorities in Rockport, Indiana.

Archived reports say his mother and attorney were by his side.

Branch was convicted and sentenced to death in Morris' murder in 1994.

Last week, Branch appealed his case to the U.S. Supreme Court after exhausting all appeals on the local and state levels. That appeal was denied.

A group of former Florida Supreme Court justices and Circuit Court judges continues to ask the high court to stay Branch's execution.

In 2016, the law changed in Florida to require a death sentence only be given after the jury votes unanimously.

Branch's jury recommended the sentence with a vote of 10-2.

Local and State courts have determined the change in law does not apply in Branch's case since his sentence was handed down long before.

Branch is scheduled to be executed at 6:00 p.m. at Florida State Prison in Raiford.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.