2 corrections officers attacked at Kentucky prison

Gov. Matt Bevin says two corrections officers have been attacked by inmates at a maximum security prison in western Kentucky.

Bevin tweeted that the officers were attacked Wednesday at Kentucky State Penitentiary, a facility in Eddyville that houses about 850 inmates. He says the officers are being medically treated and the prison was placed on lockdown.

State law enforcement is on the scene and an investigation is underway. No further information was immediately available.

